Cristiano Ronaldo says ‘people talk rubbish, they are stupid’ after Juventus win

Cristiano Ronaldo courted a controversy earlier this week during Juventus’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. The former Real Madrid forward was jeered by the hostile Atletico crowd whenever he managed to get a touch on the ball. Not being able to put find the back of the net, and get a winner for his side in the match which finished with 2-2 scoreline, a frustrated Ronaldo made a hand gesture towards the home crowd.

After the match, the forward was questioned about the gesture. But Ronaldo’s reply only aggravated the mystery around the gesture: “Learn, you have to learn,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by the winner.

On Saturday, as Ronaldo scored the goal from the spot for Juventus against Hellas Verona at home, to give his side a 2-1 win at home, he made a similar gesture to the crowd. On being questioned by Sky Sport Italia over the gesture this time, he said: “People like to talk rubbish. That’s all. There are too many stupid people.”

Aaron Ramsey’s first Juventus goal on his maiden start and Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot-kick winner saw the Italian champions seal a comeback 2-1 win over Verona on Saturday that put them top of Serie A ahead of the Milan derby.

Welsh international Ramsey pulled Juventus level in the 31st minute in Turin in reply to Miguel Veloso’s early Verona goal, with a well-taken Ronaldo penalty ensuring all three points for the hosts just after the break. It got Maurizio Sarri’s side back to winning ways after last weekend’s Serie A stalemate at Fiorentina and a 2-2 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid midweek.

“After the Champions League the team was tired, but the important thing was to win. Let’s take these three points and go ahead,” said Ronaldo. Sarri’s side move one point ahead of Inter Milan at the top of the table before Antonio Conte’s side play city rivals AC Milan later on Saturday.

