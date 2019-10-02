e-paper
De Bruyne injury not serious, says Guardiola

“It’s not serious -- today he could not play but we’ll see for Sunday,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday

football Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Watford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 21, 2019 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their eighth goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Watford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 21, 2019 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their eighth goal(REUTERS)
         

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has moved to calm fears that Kevin de Bruyne could face a long spell on the sidelines, saying the midfielder could return to the squad for Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Belgium international De Bruyne missed City’s 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday with a groin injury picked up against Everton last weekend.

“It’s not serious -- today he could not play but we’ll see for Sunday,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

“Right now I don’t know. Maybe he can if we take a risk but I think after the international break he’ll be fit.”

De Bruyne has made a sensational start to the season with City, scoring twice and providing nine assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

After Wolves’ visit to the Etihad Stadium, City have a two-week layoff for an international break before visiting Crystal Palace on Oct. 19.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 12:24 IST

