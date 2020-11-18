e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / EFL re-introduces five substitutions rule

EFL re-introduces five substitutions rule

Soccer’s rule-making body IFAB gave leagues the option of continuing to use up to five substitutes this season, but left it up to individual federations and leagues to decide if they wanted to adopt the rule.

football Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

Clubs in the English Football League (EFL) will be permitted to make five substitutions in matches from Nov. 20 as teams look to combat the congested schedule brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per match when the 2019-20 campaign resumed after a prolonged hiatus due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Soccer’s rule-making body IFAB gave leagues the option of continuing to use up to five substitutes this season, but left it up to individual federations and leagues to decide if they wanted to adopt the rule.

“Following consultation with Clubs, the EFL Board has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all EFL fixtures taking place from 12 noon on Friday, Nov. 20 for the remainder of the 2020/21 season,” the EFL, which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, said in a statement.

The EFL said Championship clubs will be allowed to name up to nine substitutes in their matchday squad, while League One and League Two clubs can name up to seven.

The Premier League remains the only major European League not to use five substitutes and has faced criticism from a chorus of club managers, including Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

tags
top news
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans
US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans
‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note
‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?
Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In