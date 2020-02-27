e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / El Clasico 2020: New faces set to experience Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry for the first time

El Clasico 2020: New faces set to experience Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry for the first time

Real’s Belgian superstar Eden Hazard picked up another ankle injury last weekend and will be forced to once again postpone his El Clasico debut but here are just a few of the debuts we could see in Sunday’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

football Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Barcelona coach Quique Setién
Barcelona coach Quique Setién(La Liga Image)
         

Real Madrid and Barcelona captains Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi have taken part in over 40 El Clasico encounters each. Yet several members of their squads have never before participated in the biggest fixture in Spanish football, while new Barça coach Quique Setién has never coached in this rivalry either.

Real’s Belgian superstar Eden Hazard picked up another ankle injury last weekend and will be forced to once again postpone his El Clasico debut but here are just a few of the debuts we could see in Sunday’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite in action during a LaLiga clash.
Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite in action during a LaLiga clash. ( REUTERS )

This will be Martin Braithwaite’s first El Clasico, on top of being one of his very first in Barcelona colours. The Danish striker only arrived at Barcelona on February 20th, joining from Leganés as an emergency signing following Ousmane Dembélé’s long-term injury setback. The Dane arrives in Catalonia with experience of scoring against Real Madrid; he actually scored his first-ever goal in Spanish football against Los Blancos, netting in January last year.

Júnior Firpo

Júnior Firpo arrived at Barcelona from Real Betis last summer but wasn’t included in the squad for the first El Clasico of the season. As the backup left-back to Jordi Alba, one of the best performers in the rivalry’s recent history, it was logical that the Catalan player started that match ahead of Firpo. But now Jordi Alba is out injured and may not be fit in time, leaving Firpo as his logical replacement down the left flank. Firpo also has an impressive record against Real Madrid, providing two assists against them for Real Betis last season.

Luka Jović

Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring a goal
Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring a goal ( AP )

A unused substitute in the first El Clasico of the season, Luke Jovic is still waiting for his debut against Barcelona. The 22-year-old is usually backup to regular number Karim Benzema but could be deployed by coach Zinedine Zidane off the bench in Real Madrid need a goal in the second half. The young Serbian’s confidence will be high, having recently broken his goalscoring dry patch with a hammering strike in the LaLiga leaders’ 4-1 win over Osasuna two weeks ago.

Quique Setién

Another new face in this weekend’s ElClasico is Barça coach Quique Setien. Appointed in January to replace Ernesto Valverde, Setien has an excellent coaching record against Real Madrid, and especially at the Santiago Bernabeu. He won twice there with Real Betis and picked up a couple of draws while at the helm of Las Palmas. Of his four trips to the Bernabeu as a coach, Setien’s record reads two wins, two draws and just one defeat.

tags
top news
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News