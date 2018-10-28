Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Updates, El Clasico at Camp Nou: BAR 1-0 RMA

Live Updates: Phillippe Coutinho has handed Barcelona the lead as they face Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Madrid ended a five-match winless run in all competitions by beating Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Champions League in midweek, but that unconvincing performance may have only delayed the inevitable for coach Julen Lopetegui.Barcelona,. who are second in the league table, will be without Lionel Messi.

Follow live updates from Barcelona vs Real Madrid here -

21:08 hrs IST Support for Barcelona Desde la otra punta del mundo!! Vamos @FCBarcelona 🔴🔵



From the other side of the world!!

Let’s go @FCBarcelona 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/B4twBSXoC5 — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) October 28, 2018





21:06 hrs IST More chances for Barcelona It has been all Barcelona till now as they came close once again to scoring a goal. It was a bad mistake from Nacho who allow Arthur to get the ball in a dangerous area and his long range effort was scored acrobatically by Thibaus Courtois.





20:59 hrs IST Barcelona lead Phillipe Coutinho hands FC Barcelona the lead as they are 1-0 up against Real Madrid. It was a brilliant through pass from Jordi Alba that found Luis Suarez down the left side and it was his pass that allowed Coutinho to score his first goal of the season.





20:56 hrs IST Atletico takes top spot Atletico Madrid climbed to the top of La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday, easing the pain of their humbling 4-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.





20:52 hrs IST Solid start A good start for both Real Madrid and Barcelona as both sides are looking for the early advantage. While Barcelona tried to play a lot of passes among themselves, Real Madrid’s focus seems to be on the final ball to unleash Karim Benzema.





20:46 hrs IST Lopetegui under pressure The teams are out in the middle and we are moments away from the start of the encounter. Julen Lopetegui heads into his first clasico against fierce rival Barcelona still believing he can succeed as Real Madrid coach. Speculation of his imminent firing has been rampant in Spain since Madrid went on a five-game winless streak that included its longest ever scoring drought.





20:38 hrs IST Sad news for Leicester City In other news, Leicester City’s charismatic Thai boss was feared dead Sunday after a helicopter belonging to the billionaire crashed and burst into flames in the football stadium car park moments after taking off from the club’s pitch.





20:31 hrs IST Real Madrid stick to tested formula Julen Lopetegui picked playmaker Isco in place of forward Marco Asensio in what is likely to be a four-man midfield, with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema up front. Spain international Isco has recently returned to action from a month out following an appendicitis.





20:24 hrs IST Barcelona’s tactics Barca are set to line-up in a 4-3-3 formation with Rafinha on the right, Luis Suarez as central striker and record signing Philippe Coutinho on the left. Rafinha struck Barca’s first goal in their Champions League victory over Inter on Wednesday.





20:19 hrs IST Team news Barcelona’s Brazilian midfielder Rafinha was chosen in place of the injured Lionel Messi for Sunday’s ‘Clasico’ against arch- rivals Real Madrid, as coach Ernesto Valverde kept faith with the same players who beat Inter Milan 2-0.



