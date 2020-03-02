El Clasico: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction when Vinicius Junior copied his celebration

football

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:51 IST

Real Madrid reclaimed top spot in the La Liga table after registering a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico. Vinicius Junior gave Madrid the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu before Mariano Diaz put the contest to bed in stoppage time. It took Real Madrid one point above Barcelona in the race for the Spanish league title. However, there was one moment that caught the eyes of the fans.

Former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was in the stands to watch his former side take on Barcelona. Vinicius Junior scored the goal and then proceeded to celebrate in the same manner that Ronaldo does. The cameras zoomed in on Ronaldo as Vinicius imitated his iconic celebration in front of nearly 80000 fans. Watch his celebration here:-

Vinicius does the Ronaldo celebration while CR7 is applauding in the stands 👏 pic.twitter.com/MZrEkmwpG6 — stefan yu (@yutc0202) March 2, 2020

Madrid have found a new lease of life after a Champions League defeat by Manchester City had left them on the brink of crisis.

“It’s been a tough week,” said Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. “We talked about how we had an opportunity this weekend and we took it.” The victory put them one point clear at the top of the table and shifts focus back to Quique Setien’s Barcelona, who were outfought and, at times, outplayed.

“The reality is we lost a lot of confidence with the ball,” said Setien. “We entered a nervous spell and that’s when the goal came.” Lionel Messi’s rasping shot was saved by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half but it was the Argentine’s opposing captain, Sergio Ramos, who was thrashing his arms in celebration after the final whistle.

His reaction was an indication of the importance of this victory, not only for the effect it has on the standings but on the dynamic of the title race, which had seemed to be switching firmly in favour of Barca.

(With AFP inputs)