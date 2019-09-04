e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

Emre Can rages at Maurizio Sarri over Juventus Champions League snub

Emre Can, who missed the cut for the 2018 World Cup, could line up for Germany against the Netherlands on Friday.

football Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:23 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Hamburg
Tottenham's Erik Lamela, left, and Juventus's Emre Can challenge for the ball.
Tottenham's Erik Lamela, left, and Juventus's Emre Can challenge for the ball.(AP)
         

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reacted with fury Wednesday after Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri left him off the club’s Champions League squad.

“I’m furious, I don’t understand, I’m totally shocked because I was promised something else these past few weeks,” said Can, who is preparing with the Germany squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers.

“The phone call (with Sarri) lasted less than a minute and there was no explanation,” said Can. “I want to play and will play in the Champions League.”

Can, who missed the cut for the 2018 World Cup, could line up for Germany against the Netherlands on Friday.

He joined Juventus in June 2018 after four years at Liverpool.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 18:23 IST

tags
more from football
trending topics
PM Modi in RussiaChandrayaan 2Economic SlowdownRishi KapoorGaneshotsav 2019Virat KohliIndia vs West IndiesMumbai RainsAndroid 10Karnataka bandhShikhar DhawaniPhone 11Priyanka Chopra
top news
    latest news
      don't miss