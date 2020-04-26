e-paper
Home / Football / Erling Haaland names Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his childhood idols

Erling Haaland names Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his childhood idols

"I had a lot of idols as a child. I have to mention two players: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic," the club's official website quoted Haaland as saying.

football Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal.
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
         

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has revealed that Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic were his idols during younger days.

“I had a lot of idols as a child. I have to mention two players: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic,” the club’s official website quoted Haaland as saying.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe. All the football leagues have been brought to an indefinite halt by the deadly virus including Bundesliga.

When asked how he is spending his time during the pandemic, Haaland said: “I coach and meditate a lot, and play FIFA with the guys.”

Haaland also shared advice for the young strikers saying that a player should ‘always stay hungry’.

“Always stay hungry. Always be on the lookout for goals and balls,” he said.

