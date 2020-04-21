e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Euro 2020 playoffs could be in Oct or Nov

Euro 2020 playoffs could be in Oct or Nov

The 16-nation playoffs have twice been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Euro 2020 has been delayed one year.

football Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
UEFA Euro 2020 mascot Skillzy poses for a photo with the official match ball at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany.
UEFA Euro 2020 mascot Skillzy poses for a photo with the official match ball at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany.(REUTERS)
         

UEFA vice president Sándor Csányi says playoffs to decide the last four places in the postponed European Championship could be played in October or November.

The 16-nation playoffs have twice been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Euro 2020 has been delayed one year.

Csányi tells Hungarian media that October and November are options while there is uncertainty about when soccer can resume in Europe. All 55 UEFA member countries are currently scheduled to play Nations League games in October and November.

Hungary was drawn to play at Bulgaria in the single knockout Euro 2020 playoffs. The winner will host either Iceland or Romania with a place in the final tournament at stake.

Hungary is one of 12 host nations of Euro 2020.

tags
top news
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News