Facebook and LaLiga keen to make Spanish league digital broadcast best in class for fans

football

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:13 IST

LaLiga fans in India are set for another season of high quality digital broadcast of some of the top players and teams on Facebook, who hold the digital rights for broadcasting the Spanish top division in the Indian sub-continent. Along with live coverage of the matches, viewers in India can also watch pre, during and post-match analysis provided by a host of renowned football experts including John Burridge, Trevor Sinclair and Jamal Bhuyan and hosted by Joe Morrison.

LaLiga has taken several steps in order to make football viewing a world class experience. State-of-the-art aerial cameras are now operative at 11 different LaLiga stadiums, with Getafe, Eibar and Real Sociedad the latest clubs to adopt the technology, while eight stadiums offer 360° replays.

4K cinematic production is now a permanent feature of LaLiga Santander broadcasts, which last season reached an audience of over 2.7 billion fans around the world. This season will also see the return of VAR (Video Assisted Referee) following a highly successful first season in which the ‘correct decision rate’ in disputed incidents rose from 91.5% to 96.92%.

Talking about LaLiga’s partnership with Facebook, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said, “Every year, LaLiga gets bigger and better and fans can expect nothing lesser this year. The world’s best football talent will feature in the most exciting line-ups for the next 9 months and fans in India can catch all this action for free on Facebook Watch. Our partnership with Facebook has been a fruitful one and we are thrilled to continue working with them to take LaLiga to more Indians in all parts of the nation.”

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 19:13 IST