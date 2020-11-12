e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / FC Goa ropes in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as strategic partners

FC Goa ropes in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as strategic partners

During a virtual press conference it was also announced that a nationwide soccer camp programme would also be launched as part of the tie-up.

football Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
FC Goa logo.
FC Goa logo.
         

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Thursday announced that it has forged a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, focussing mainly on youth development and coach training.

During a virtual press conference it was also announced that a nationwide soccer camp programme would also be launched as part of the tie-up.

As part of the partnership, coaches from RB Leipzig’s Academy will come to Goa to impart their knowledge via workshops and FC Goa will also be sending coaches and players from the club’s youth set-up for training at the German club’s youth academy.The two clubs will work in tandem not only to help each other grow internationally but also for the development of football in India.FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon said the club had roped in perfect partners in RB Leipzig.”Our goal is to develop Indian footballers for the world stage and this partnership helps us create a visible pathway for all young aspiring footballers in India,” said Tandon, who was joined by RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff in the virtual event.

Formed in 2009, RB Leipzig, popularly known as the ‘Red Bulls’ worked its way up the league structure and within a period of seven years secured promotion to the Bundesliga by 2016.A season later, in 2017-18 the club ensured a place in the UEFA Champions League and the 2019-20 season again saw them create history, reaching the semi-finals of the premier European competition.RB Leipzig CEO Mintzlaff, on his part, said the emerging Indian market was a suitable starting point for the club’s future endeavours.

“The discussions with those responsible at FC Goa were very convincing and effective. The emerging Indian market is an absolutely suitable starting point for our future endeavours. Such a partnership offers the best opportunity to present the Bundesliga in the best possible way,” he said.FC Goa is the current champion of the Super Cup and has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL, reaching the semi-finals thrice and finals twice in six seasons.

FC Goa is also the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

tags
top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In