Feel we may be able to train again within two weeks: Kevin De Bruyne

football

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:31 IST

Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes his club might restart training in two weeks’ time and the English Premier League season, on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed.

“My feeling says that we may be able to train again within two weeks, “ De Bruyne told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

“The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give people something. Everything will be finished without fans I think. That is not really interesting for anyone, but this season will be finished. The financial aspect is far too important in the Premier League. If the season is not finished, it will cause serious problems,” said the 28-year old.

City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, De Bruyne’s colleague in England, had said that players are scared to get back to playing because of the pandemic.

The Premier League is hoping to return to action by June 8 in a bid to complete the season.

“Gosh, I don’t think they are really afraid of themselves, but of their family. That is mainly the problem for many people,” said De Bruyne.

“Everyone will be tested once we start playing again.”

De Bruyne added that when football resumes, the feeling will be like it’s a new season.

“You are in a rhythm and you have to stop suddenly. When the league resumes, I don’t really see this as an extension of the season. This feels more like the start of a new season. I have never stood still for so long in my career. Well, I’m not going to make a problem of it. Greater powers are at work. Whatever is said and decided, I agree.”

On City’s European ban, De Bruyne said: “I trust my team. Once the statement is made, I will review everything.

‘I’m very happy with City. I play for one of the best teams in the world, play in England -- for my competitive view the best competition -- and I like that.

“It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that too. What is coming is coming. But it’s not that I’ve tried to leave City in those five years. I have also remained calm for my previous transfers. I have never had any problems and have always waited for my moment. With respect, because I think you get most of it back. Even outside of football,” he added.