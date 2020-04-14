e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL), will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.

football Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:28 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
File image of Marouane Fellaini
File image of Marouane Fellaini (REUTERS)
         

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus, his club said. The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL), will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.

The Belgium international said on March 22 that he had tested positive for the virus, having just returned to China, but assured fans that he was feeling fine.

While in hospital in the city of Jinan, Fellaini posted videos of himself on Instagram exercising in his room.

“Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today,” Shandong said in a brief statement.

China, where the outbreak emerged in December, says that it has curbed the illness at home but is now worried about a second wave of infections from overseas.

Fellaini’s positive test dealt a blow to the CSL’s hopes of starting the season any time soon, after its February 22 start date was indefinitely postponed.

Fellaini, also formerly of Everton, joined Shandong from Manchester United in February last year for a reported 7.2 million euros.

He enjoyed a productive first season in China, scoring 12 goals in 34 matches and providing five assists.

top news
National lockdown extended till May 3. Why April 20 is still a crucial date
National lockdown extended till May 3. Why April 20 is still a crucial date
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
Covid-19: Flight, train services to remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19: Flight, train services to remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19 updates| In Jharkhand, robots to serve food, medicine to patients
Covid-19 updates| In Jharkhand, robots to serve food, medicine to patients
Covid-19 lockdown: PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture. It’s a message
Covid-19 lockdown: PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture. It’s a message
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Tesla with 8 cams can be superhuman: Elon Musk makes case for autonomous driving
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News