e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / FIFA eyes ‘strict compliance’ for virus relief plan

FIFA eyes ‘strict compliance’ for virus relief plan

FIFA’s 211 member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart football” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million. Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women’s soccer.

football Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:38 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
ZURICH
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

FIFA’s $1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan to revive the sport and help national associations stay afloat will come with “strict compliance and audit requirements,” the governing body of soccer said Wednesday. The massive spending plan aims to help men’s and women’s professional soccer as well as youth and grassroots football through grants and loans.

“This relief plan is a great example of football’s solidarity and commitment in such unprecedented times,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. The regulations establish appropriate use of funds and loan repayment conditions under the supervision of a newly created steering committee.

FIFA’s 211 member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart football” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million. Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women’s soccer.

Each of the six soccer confederations will also receive a grant of $2 million and have access to a loan of up to $4 million.

FIFA expects to make all of the funds available by January 2021. Some funds will be released this month.

The loans for member associations are limited to 35% of their audited annual revenues.

FIFA said in a statement that associations “will be able to use the funds for activities such as the restart of competitions, the implementation of return-to-play protocols, the participation of national teams in competitions, the hiring and re-hiring of staff, the maintenance of football infrastructure, and general administration and operating costs.”

Applicants must file reports proving their pandemic-related losses or needs and must specify how they plan to use the funds.

For women’s grants, associations must commit “to including the development of a women’s football strategy or the inclusion of a women’s football strategy with relevant details in its strategic plan.”

“Each member association that applies for the Women’s Football Grant has to subsequently provide FIFA with a report on the use of the Women’s Football Grant and the delivery on respective commitments signed and agreed with FIFA,” the regulations state.

The $1.5 billion total breaks down as $885 million in grants and loans, and it includes $617 million approved earlier this year in liquidity injections and additional support to member associations.

tags
top news
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
‘Judicial indiscipline’: Rajasthan Speaker returns to SC with new petition
‘Judicial indiscipline’: Rajasthan Speaker returns to SC with new petition
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In