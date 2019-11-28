FIFA happy post inspection in Guwahati for U17 Women’s World Cup

football

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:59 IST

The FIFA delegation along with members of the Local Organising Committee visited the Indira Gandhi Athletic International Stadium, and had a comprehensive look at the stadium and the training facilities.

Delegates from the football’s governing body were satisfied with the conditions in Guwahati. FIFA’s Project Lead for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020, Oliver Vogt remarked: “We are very happy to be back after 2017. We know the passion for football in this part of the country, and are confident we will repeat the success of 2017 if Guwahati is picked as a venue for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup next year.”

Tournament Director of the LOC, Roma Khanna said: “It is really good to be back in Guwahati. As we know, this region is bursting with affinity towards football, as well as talent. We had a fantastic tournament in 2017, but that was the benchmark. The support from all stakeholders has to be even better. The infrastructure from 2017 is in place, but some modifications need to come in.

“Since the infrastructure is in place here, what the message should now be is about celebrating women’s football. Let us take this message, and reach out to as many people. This World Cup has the potential of changing women’s football in the country and we’re confident that we’ll be able to do that with the support of all the stakeholders.”

Avinash Joshi - IAS, Principal Secretary, Sports. Youth Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam said: “The Chief Minister and the government of Assam are very keen for this tournament to happen in Guwahati, and are full geared to give whatever support is needed.”

The FIFA-LOC delegation will travel to Bhubaneswar on Friday to inspect the facilities in the capital of Odisha. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 will be held between November 2 and 21.