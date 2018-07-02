FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Japan updates: BEL, JPN goalless at HT

Belgium take on Japan in a Rd of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Rostov on Monday. Belgium come into the match in fine form having won all three of their matches in Group G of the World Cup. Even a team that reflected 8 changes was able to get better of England in their last match. Japan made it to the knockout stages by the narrowest of margins overcoming Senegal on fair play. All of Belgium’s big hitters are expected back in action against Japan and the European team will start as heavy favourites. Get live updates of Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match here.

00:17 hrs IST: half-time and it’s as we were, still 0-0.

00:14 hrs IST: Almost a OOPS moment for Courtois, A shot squirms under Osako’s foot and the Belgian keeper almost lets it in.

00:08 hrs IST: One would have thought that it would be a one way affair with Belgium utterly dominant, but Japan are showing the fight.

00:05 hrs IST: Axel Witsels shoots from distance but his effort is no where near the goal and it ends up in Row Z.

00:01 hrs IST: Inui with Japan’s first chance but his header is straight at Courtois. Still 0-0

23:59 hrs IST: Belgium cranking up the pressure on Japan and the Asian side are avoiding going down by the skin of their teeth.

23:56 hrs IST: Close! first real effort of the match! A cross from the right lands at Lukaku’s feet but he can’t get his feet sorted and the keeper gathers.

23:53 hrs IST: Romelu Lukaku has been an isolated figure so far. Eden Hazard too has been Anonymous, good job by Japan SO FAR!

23:50 hrs IST: 20 minutes gone and it’s been fairly quiet affair so far.

23:47 hrs IST: Corner to Belgium after Lukaku’s shot is deflected behind. From the corner Kompany’s effort is blocked. That’s twice now that Kompany has got his head to a corner.

23:44 hrs IST: Kevin De Bruyne finds hazard who runs at Japan defence but in the end is crowded out. He find Lukaku but in the end the move fizzles out.

23:41 hrs IST: Not seen much of Lukaku so far, one gets a feeling that he will be key to Red Devils’ chances.

23:37 hrs IST: Japan coming into the game now, the Blue Samurais are dominating possession. Belgium happy to let them have it.

23:34 hrs IST: Belgium starting to dominate possession, they are asserting themselves.

23:32 hrs IST: Shinji Kagawa whistles one wide of Thibaut Courtois’ post.

23:30 hrs IST: Rd of 16 match between Belgium and Japan underway in Rostov.

23:24 hrs IST: The National anthems are being belted out. Home team Belgium first.

23:23 hrs IST: The two teams are out on to the pitch. National anthems soon.

23:11 hrs IST:The winner of this match will face Brazil in the quarter-finals who saw off Mexico earlier today in Samara (Highlights)

22:48 hrs IST: The team news is in, here is how the two teams will lineup in this all important Rd of 16 match

Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco, Mertens, Lukaku, Eden Hazard. Subs: Mignolet, Vermaelen, Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Tielemans, Januzaj, Dembele, Boyata, Batshuayi, Chadli, Dendoncker, Casteels.

Japan: Kawashima, Hiroki Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagatomo, Hasebe, Shibasaki, Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui, Osako. Subs: Higashiguchi, Ueda, Honda, Endo, Okazaki, Usami, Muto, Yamaguchi, Oshima, Makino, Gotoku Sakai, Nakamura.

Referee: Malang Diedhiou (Senegal).

The winner of the match between Belgium and Japan will play Brazil in the quarter-final.

Belgium and Japan have played each other once at a FIFA World Cup, the match ended in a 2-2 draw in 2002.