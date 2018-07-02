FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 Brazil vs Mexico live updates: Neymar hands BRA the lead

Brazil and Mexico were goalless at half-time in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 encounter in Samara on Monday as Mexico, eliminated at this stage in the last six tournaments, made most of the early running. The winners will face Belgium or Japan, who meet later on Monday, in the quarter-finals. Mexico aim to finally rid themselves of the ‘curse of the fifth game’ - an unwanted run that stretches back 24 years. Mexico, who lost 3-0 to Sweden last time out to end up second in Group F, are without centre-back Hector Moreno, who is suspended. Group E winners Brazil, meanwhile, are without left-back Marcelo due to a back problem. Follow live updates of Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match here.

20:41 hrs IST: An inch-perfect pass by Willian and Neymar was in a brilliant position to hand Brazil the lead!

20:39 hrs IST: Neymar has now scored 57 goals in 89 caps for Brazil at 26 years of age.

20:36 hrs IST: Neymar scores! Brazil lead 1-0 against Mexico in Samara!

20:34 hrs IST: Neymar gets the first shot of the half but Ochoa pulls off yet another save. Mexico need to find their momentum fast but Brazil can run riot!

20:32 hrs IST: Time for the second half. Can Mexico continue their momentum or will it be an easy win for Brazil?

20:23 hrs IST: Mexico had the better of the opening stages and although Brazil threatened more towards the interval, Neymar struggled to shake of his markers and impose himself.

20:17 hrs IST: It’s half-time in Samara and the score is 0-0. Brazil and Mexico both had their share of attacks but the finishing was not up to the mark.

20:14 hrs IST: Yellow card for Filipe Luis and it has been one end-to-end half till now. Great action and it is quite surprising that none of the teams have scored till now.

20:11 hrs IST: Another attempt from Philippe Coutinho but it was once again blocked by the Mexican defence. But, they are absolutely relentless and this is getting really interesting!

20:08 hrs IST: 35 minutes gone and the score is still 0-0. Mexico started well but Brazil are looking quite dangerous. Even the possession is 50-50!

20:06 hrs IST: Mexico are living dangerously as both Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho had chances to open the scoring, but the Mexican defense is blocking everything that is coming their way.

20:04 hrs IST: Real end-to-end stuff here. Carlos Vela’s shot was denied by the Brazil defenders and just moments later, Neymar had a chance to take a shot but the marker was up to the task.

20:01 hrs IST: Neymar is being shackled by the Mexican desk for now and Gabriel Jesus has not done much till now other than a stray shot on goal.

19:58 hrs IST: Finally Brazil are looking active on the field as Ochoa produced another good save and although Coutinho’s shot was nowhere near the target, it was a show of intent.

19:56 hrs IST: First proper attack from Brazil as Neymar was able to get a shot on target but Ochoa was up to the task and the score remains 0-0 after 25 minutes.

19:53 hrs IST: Another sharp move from Carlos Vela and a shoddy finish from Héctor Herrera as Brazil continue to look nervy in face of this Mexican attack.

19:50 hrs IST: Mexico are clearly the faster and better team in the opening moments of this match and Brazil are finding it really hard to launch a propper attack against their disciplined opponents.

19:46 hrs IST: Looks like the left side is not safe either. A promising run and delivery by Hirving Lozano but no one was at the end of the pass. Mexico are looking in fine form.

19:43 hrs IST: Mexico are absolutely dominating the right flank with Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela dictating plays. This is a brilliant start for Mexico!

19:40 hrs IST: Carlos Vela is playing brilliantly on the right flank and his quick movement earned Mexico their second corner. The delivery was quite good but Javier Hernandez failed to connect properly with the pass.

19:37 hrs IST: A good start by both teams are they are looking to score early. Brazil had a good chance through Philippe Coutinho but the shot was quite weak.

19:34 hrs IST: A loopy cross from Andrés Guardado but Alisson did not take any chance as he cleared it strongly. The resultant corner, however, was quite disappointing from the El Tri.

19:32 hrs IST: We are underway. History is completely against Mexico in this game but when it comes to current form, it will be foolish to take them lightly.

19:29 hrs IST: In their four previous World Cup matches with Mexico, Brazil have never conceded a goal against El Tri, out-scoring them 11-0 in those encounters.

19:26 hrs IST: Mexico’s Rafael Marquez (39y 139d) is the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup knockout match since Stanley Matthews (39y 145d) in 1954.

19:23 hrs IST: The teams have entered the arena and we are minutes away from kick-off. Mexico have already beaten Germany this year and a win against Brazil will be huge for them.

19:20 hrs IST: Marcelo had back spasms in the opening minute of Brazil’s last group match against Serbia and didn’t recover in time to return to the starting lineup.

19:18 hrs IST: Brazil coach Tite made only one change from the starting line-up that beat Serbia 2-0 in their final group game with Filipe Luis stepping in to replace injured midfielder Marcelo

19:16 hrs IST: Mexico have never beaten Brazil at the World Cup. Indeed the last non-European team to beat Brazil was Argentina in the 1990 round of 16.

19:12 hrs IST: Juan Carlos Osorio made only two changes to the side that suffered a 3-0 defeat to Sweden in their final match, giving 39-year-old Rafael Marquez his first start of this World Cup.

19:10 hrs IST: Now, a look at the Brazil XI -- Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Joao Miranda (capt), Filipe Luis; Paulinho, Casemiro; Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus

19:04 hrs IST: A look at the Mexico starting XI -- Guillermo Ochoa; Jesus Gallardo, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Edson Alvarez; Rafael Marquez, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera; Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano.

18:52 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Brazil last failed to reach the quarters of the World Cup back in 1990.

18:50 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of FIFA WC pre-quarterfinal encounter between Brazil and Japan.

Mexico’s last-16 misfortunes have often come down to the finest of margins. Defeat on penalties to surprise package Bulgaria in 1994 started an inauspicious run. They blew a lead against Germany four years later and against Argentina in 2006.

Conceding twice to the Netherlands in the final minutes four years ago hurt more than most defeats, with a controversial penalty awarded for a theatrical Arjen Robben tumble deep into stoppage time, sending the Dutch into the last eight.

Brazil and Mexico have met 40 times previously, with over half of those encounters ending in wins for the Selecao.