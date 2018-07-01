FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo’s touching gesture towards Edinson Cavani wins hearts

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup 2018 dreams were shattered on Saturday when Portugal suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Uruguay to bow out of the 21st edition of the quadrennial football fiesta in Russia.

But even in defeat, Ronaldo won hearts with a touching gesture towards Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who had scored two spectacular goals to seal his team’s berth in the last-eight.

Cavani, who got injured after scoring the winner in the 62nd minute, was limping off the field when Ronaldo came to his rival’s help.

In a classic example of sportsmanship, the Real Madrid star put his hand around Cavani’s shoulder and helped him to the sidelines so that he could receive some treatment.

Fans on social media have been hailing Ronaldo’s display of sportsmanship since then.

Cavani combined brilliantly with Luis Suarez to give Uruguay a lead in the 7th minute before Pepe netted home an equalizer for Portugal in the 55th minute.

Cavani’s moment of brilliance in the 62nd minute then sealed the fate of the match. Uruguay will now take on France for a place in semi-finals on July 6.

France earlier beat Argentina 4-3 in another high-octane Round of 16 clash on Saturday. Argentina’s defeat ended World Cup dreams of another great footballer of the current generation in Lionel Messi.