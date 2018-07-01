 FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi’s exit sends Twitter into overdrive | football | Hindustan Times
  • Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 01, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi’s exit sends Twitter into overdrive

The first round of FIFA World Cup 2018 knockout matches saw both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi eliminated from the tournament, reviving arguments, jokes and debates on social media.

football Updated: Jul 01, 2018 08:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This combo photo shows Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacting during their round of 16 matches against France and Uruguay, respectively, at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Kazan Arena and at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on June 30, 2018.
This combo photo shows Argentina's Lionel Messi (R) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacting during their round of 16 matches against France and Uruguay, respectively, at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Kazan Arena and at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on June 30, 2018. (AP)

The knockout round of the FIFA World Cup has only just begun but the tournament has already lost it’s biggest stars as both Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were eliminated from the tournament on Saturday. (FULL FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 COVERAGE)

Argentina suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of France in the first round of 16 game of the tournament while Portugal were dealt the knockout blow by Uruguay. (FRA v ARG report) (URU v POR report)

The defeats also saw Ronaldo and Messi - widely considered among the greatest to have ever played the game - continued their embarrassing run of never having scored in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Naturally, the fact that both Messi and Ronaldo had been eliminated from the tournament was something that was highly debated as well as made fun of on Twitter.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Uruguay will next take on France in the quarter-finals of the tournament on July 6, 2018.

tags

more from football