FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi’s exit sends Twitter into overdrive

The knockout round of the FIFA World Cup has only just begun but the tournament has already lost it’s biggest stars as both Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were eliminated from the tournament on Saturday. (FULL FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 COVERAGE)

Argentina suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of France in the first round of 16 game of the tournament while Portugal were dealt the knockout blow by Uruguay. (FRA v ARG report) (URU v POR report)

The defeats also saw Ronaldo and Messi - widely considered among the greatest to have ever played the game - continued their embarrassing run of never having scored in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Naturally, the fact that both Messi and Ronaldo had been eliminated from the tournament was something that was highly debated as well as made fun of on Twitter.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

0 - Neither Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have scored a goal in a World Cup knockout match:



Ronaldo: 0 goals in 6 games from 25 shots (514 mins)

Messi: 0 goals in 8 games from 23 shots (756 mins)



Kryptonite.#WorldCup #URUPOR #FRAARG #POR #ARG pic.twitter.com/lgydl2UDb8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 30, 2018

Just a rare pic of Messi and Ronaldo at the airport waiting for their respective flights back home #URUPOR #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/zcN1rsDowF — Femi Factor (@femifactor) June 30, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo Always Follows Lionel Messi🐐. Be It Trying To Become GOAT, Missing A Penalty In #WorldCup, Or Reaching Airport To Go Back Home. 🙃😂🤣 #FRAARG #PORURU #URUPOR #ARGFRA — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) June 30, 2018

Now that Messi & Ronaldo have been eliminated from the #WorldCup can we just agree that neither of their legacies will be affected by raising a World Cup for their respective countries? They’re both GOATs, even without a World Cup to their names 🤷🏻‍♀️ #URUPOR #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/MHRSWKb8MP — Pooja Dave (@ThePoojaDave) June 30, 2018

The saddest thing about this elimination is this might be the end of both Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo international careers and they’re probably not going to play for Argentina and Portugal again. Heartbreaking it ended like that. #URUPOR #FRAARG #POR #ARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iqbVzwdbzT — Walcott (@JrMoe_) July 1, 2018

Uruguay will next take on France in the quarter-finals of the tournament on July 6, 2018.