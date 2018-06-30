FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe breaks Pele’s record as France beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Kylian Mbappe was the hero for France as they defeated Argentina 4-3 to reach the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Kazan on Saturday. The 19-year-old, who plays for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, scored twice in the second half as the 1998 winners marched into the next stage of the competition.

Mbappe put France ahead in the 64th minute when he capitalised on a loose ball inside the Argentina penalty box and fired in low past Argentina goalkeeper Franco Armani, who was slow in reacting to the threat. Four minutes later, he doubled his tally with a first-time finish from Olivier Giroud’s pass to become the first teenager to score a brace in FIFA World Cup history since Brazilian legend Pele in 1958.

Mbappe, who used to play for AS Monaco, signed for PSG in 2017 as he joined the club initially on loan but with the club having a compulsory purchase clause in the deal. Mbappe’s transfer fee was rumoured to be around €180 million and his contract at Parc des Princes will run through June 30, 2022.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was in awe of the French youngster as he called him the ‘next Pele’ after his match-winning performance. “He could become the next Pele,” Wenger told Telefoot. “He has no limits. He’s 19 and will only get stronger. I wanted him too, but it was too much for us.”

Mbappe gives to charity

According to ESPN reports, Kylian Mbappe will give away his World Cup bonus to charity. Mbappe is a patron of the Premiers de Cordée association, a charity which helps children with disabilities play sport.

The report claims that the the forward will donate around €20,000 per match to the charity.

“The player’s entourage and his family made us aware of his gesture a few days ago,” Sebastien Ruffin, director general of Premiers de Cordée, said: “We do not want to go any further than that, because the bonus will only be paid if France reach the quarterfinals. In any case, we are touched by Kylian’s gesture. This is something very personal -- we never ask for any financial help from our ambassadors.