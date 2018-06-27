 FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona receives treatment after Argentina’s dramatic win | football | Hindustan Times
FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona receives treatment after Argentina’s dramatic win

Argentina great Diego Maradona appeared to need assistance to walk after he watched his national team beat Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

football Updated: Jun 27, 2018 08:32 IST
By Dejan Kalinic
Omnisport, St Petersburg
Argentina legend Diego Maradona required treatment after his nation reached the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup.
Argentina legend Diego Maradona required treatment after his nation reached the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

Diego Maradona was treated by paramedics after Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

The Argentine great, 57, threatened to steal the show during the Group D clash in St Petersburg, where an 86th-minute goal from Marcos Rojo sent Jorge Sampaoli’s men into the knockout stage.

But Maradona was pictured receiving treatment from paramedics at the stadium after the game, having earlier needed assistance on the way from his seat.

The 1986 World Cup winner went through a rollercoaster of emotions during the encounter, beginning by dancing with a Nigeria fan pre-game.

After exuberantly celebrating Lionel Messi’s classy opener, Maradona was seen sleeping.

He had a final — and rude — celebration after Rojo’s winner, offering middle-finger salutes to fans as Argentina booked a last-16 meeting with France.

