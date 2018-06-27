FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona shows middle finger to fans, Twitter says he is ‘possessed’

If Lionel Messi was Argentina’s star on the field against Nigeria on Tuesday, off-field it was the great Diego Maradona’s antics that grabbed the limelight at the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D match. From delirium to dejection to overexcitement, Maradona had it all. (ARG vs NGR FIFA World Cup 2018 full score)

Argentina needed to defeat Nigeria to qualify for Round of 16 and they did so with goals from Messi and Marcos Rojo. And standing in the stands was Maradona, cheering his team. He could be seen dancing with a lady, thanking the Almighty after Messi’s goal and feeling dejected when Argentina scored a goal.

He also stood in a Christ like pose, unfurled a beach towel and even used cuss words at will at fans after Rojo’s goals.

He had earlier said about Messi. “To Leo, I would like to talk to you and tell you that you are not guilty of anything, of absolutely nothing,” he said during a TV appearance on Telesur. “I love you as always, I respect you as always.”

However, his antics did not get such emotional reaction. Rather some even compared him to controversial druglord Pablo Escobar.

Btw, what's wrong with #Maradona ?? I mean have never seen any sporting legend behave like a madman.#NGAARG pic.twitter.com/XYZaEquc19 — Subhajeet (@iamBob_S) June 26, 2018

Your man Diego Maradona is already at it. This man has lived 14 lives and all of them at 150 miles per hour without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/MqKY2l7Utw — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 26, 2018

Diego Maradona is here with a massive banner...



...of Diego Maradona. 😂😂#NGAARG pic.twitter.com/n55iBL7Kdv — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 26, 2018