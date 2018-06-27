FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona shows middle finger to fans, Twitter says he is ‘possessed’
Diego Maradona’s antics during Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2018 game against Nigeria drew heavy criticismfootball Updated: Jun 27, 2018 07:58 IST
If Lionel Messi was Argentina’s star on the field against Nigeria on Tuesday, off-field it was the great Diego Maradona’s antics that grabbed the limelight at the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D match. From delirium to dejection to overexcitement, Maradona had it all. (ARG vs NGR FIFA World Cup 2018 full score)
Argentina needed to defeat Nigeria to qualify for Round of 16 and they did so with goals from Messi and Marcos Rojo. And standing in the stands was Maradona, cheering his team. He could be seen dancing with a lady, thanking the Almighty after Messi’s goal and feeling dejected when Argentina scored a goal.
He also stood in a Christ like pose, unfurled a beach towel and even used cuss words at will at fans after Rojo’s goals.
He had earlier said about Messi. “To Leo, I would like to talk to you and tell you that you are not guilty of anything, of absolutely nothing,” he said during a TV appearance on Telesur. “I love you as always, I respect you as always.”
However, his antics did not get such emotional reaction. Rather some even compared him to controversial druglord Pablo Escobar.
He's completely possessed! #NGAARG #Maradona pic.twitter.com/hTLGpf2DHU— Bushra (@bubblybushy) June 26, 2018
Maradona's reaction is basically every Argentina fan's answer to the haters. #NGAARG #WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 #Messi #Maradona pic.twitter.com/tvdjMdg3jU— Mehwish Ijaz (@MehwishIjazi) June 26, 2018
#Maradona conduct vs Stadium Code of Conduct. Will @FIFAWorldCup enforce, i doubt. #NGAARG #FifaWorldCup2018 @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/eK0gsY24lg— Khumo Thetele (@KhumoThetele) June 26, 2018
Btw, what's wrong with #Maradona ?? I mean have never seen any sporting legend behave like a madman.#NGAARG pic.twitter.com/XYZaEquc19— Subhajeet (@iamBob_S) June 26, 2018
Your man Diego Maradona is already at it. This man has lived 14 lives and all of them at 150 miles per hour without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/MqKY2l7Utw— Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 26, 2018
Diego Maradona is here with a massive banner...— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 26, 2018
...of Diego Maradona. 😂😂#NGAARG pic.twitter.com/n55iBL7Kdv
Well... a win or nothing match and Maradona is asleep?? pic.twitter.com/3HySRleoMi— Graham Welsby (@Graham_Welsby) June 26, 2018