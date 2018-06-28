FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Belgium, highlights: BEL beat ENG, take top spot in Group G

Belgium beat England 1-0 in Kaliningrad on Thursday to top Group G of the FIFA World Cup. The goal for a much changed Red Devils side was scored by former Manchester United player Adnan Januzaj who curled in a beauty in the second half. England had chances to equalise later in the half but were either thwarted by defence or finished wastefully.The win means that Belgium have won all three of their group games of the World Cup. Topping Group G means Belgium will now play Japan in Rostov on 2nd July, while England will face Group H winners Colombia on 3rd July in Moscow. Get highlights of the match between England and Belgium here.

01:20 hrs IST: Belgium comfortably see out the added to claim a 1-0 win over England and top Group G of the FIFA World Cup. Thanks for joining us.

01:18 hrs IST: Three minutes added.

01:16 hrs IST: Good save by Pickford to deny Dries Mertens, if that had gone in it was curtains for England in this match.

01:12 hrs IST: Substitution for Belgium, Dries Mertens is on fro goalscorer Adnan Januzaj for last five minutes.

01:10 hrs IST: CLOSE!!!!!! Danny Welbeck shoots after ball falls to him from a corner, but his goalbound effort is cleared off the line by Fellaini. 1-0 Belgium. Last few minutes.

01:08 hrs IST: Free-kick to England and it’s harmless. Marcus Rashford goes for it but it’s way to high for Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

01:05 hrs IST: Substitution for England, Danny Welbeck replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold. a change in formation perhaps! Striker on for a defender.

01:02 hrs IST: Substitution for Belgium, Vincent Kompany replaces Thomas vermalen. Last 15 minutes, can England equalise?

00:58 hrs IST: Free-kick to Belgium and it’s wasted by goalscorer Januzaj! He floats a hopeful cross which is easily cleared by England defenders.

00:53 hrs IST: How did he miss? Marcus Rashford is one on one with the Belgium keeper bu somehow he contrives to miss. Big, big-big chance for England to level matters.

00:50 hrs IST: Japan in theory will be an easier opponent than Colombia and as it stands it will be the Belgians who will be facing the Blue Samurais.

00:45 hrs IST: Thomas Vermalen getting treatment for a head injury. He is bleeding after a clash with Jamie Vardy.

00:42 hrs IST: Januzaj in a similar position again but this time his effort is blocked. he was doing exactly the same as he did for the goal just a couple minutes ago.

00:39 hrs IST: GOAL!!!! What a beauty Adnan Januzaj he twists and he turns and lashes an unstoppable drive to give Belgium the lead.

00:36 hrs IST: Marcus Rashford goes on a mazy run but before he can shoot he sis stopped by leander Dendoncker.

00:33 hrs IST: Back underway, one Substitution for England, Harry Maguire on for John Stones.

00:16 hrs IST: Half-time and it is as we started. Both teams have tried but are yet to succeed in scoring.

00:11 hrs IST: In the Group G’s other match Panama have taken the lead against Tunisia. Jose Rodriguez the scorer. Both teams are already out.

00:07 hrs IST: Free kick by Belgium is floated into the box and Fellaini lays a shot up for Thorgan Hazrad who blazes over. 0-0.

00:05 hrs IST: Ruben Loftus-Cheek heads wide from a corner, he really should have done better! Perhaps he was put off by Nacer Chadli who was around him.

00:01 hrs IST: Trent Alexander Arnold tries to float a cross, overhits and it turns into a shot but it goes sailing over Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

23:57 hrs IST: Good defending by John Stones to thwart Michy Batshuayi, a corner ensues and after a pit of ping pong in the box the ball is cleared by England.

23:54 hrs IST: Half way through the first half and it’s been relentless both teams trying to win it. England slightly ahead on ball possession with 56%.

23:49 hrs IST: Game beginning to settle down with both teams having spells on top. England win a free kick for Tielemans’ foul on Danny Rose. Nothing comes of it as Belgium clear.

23:45 hrs IST: It’s been a quite an enterprising start to the game, both teams going for it. Can’t see this being as a 0-0.

23:41 hrs IST: CLOSE!!! Belgium go close again, Michy Batshuayi pokes the ball goalwards and Gary Cahill has to hook the ball away before the ball crosses the line. 0-0.

23:37 hrs IST: GOOD EFFORT!!!! Youri Tielemans tests Pickford from 25 yards but the Everton keeper is up to the task.

23:34 hrs IST: England have started well, they are passing the ball well at the back and have made one or two penetrating passes. Rashford unlucky to not get on the end of those.

23:32 hrs IST:The winner of Group G will face Japan while the second placed team will play Colombia. Currently England are top.

23:30 hrs IST: The game begins!

23:27 hrs IST: The anthems are being sung

23: 23 hrs IST: Two much changed line ups for both England and Belgium, here is how the two will line-up,

England: Pickford, Jones, Stones, Cahill, Alexander-Arnold, Loftus-Cheek, Dier, Delph, Rose, Rashford, Vardy.

Subs: Butland, Walker, Maguire, Lingard, Henderson, Kane, Sterling, Trippier, Welbeck, Young, Alli, Pope.

Belgium: Courtois, Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen, Chadli, Fellaini, Dembele, Thorgan Hazard, Januzaj, Batshuayi, Tielemans.

Subs: Mignolet, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Witsel, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Carrasco, Mertens, Meunier, Casteels.

Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia).

Both teams are likely to rest important players for this tie; Romelu Lukaku has especially been struggling with an ankle injury.

Belgium and England have faced each other twice in the World Cup previously, with England winning one game and the other ending in a 4-4 draw.