World Cup 2018 quarterfinal, Uruguay vs France, live updates: URU, FRA eye semis

The build-up to Friday’s quarter-final clash between France and Uruguay has been dominated by individuals, but it may be the South Americans’ almost unbreachable four-man defence which decides the result at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. While Uruguay will start without striker Edinson Cavani, it should be remembered that La Celeste’s progress in Russia has been built upon their defence as much as their A-list attack. And while France pin their hopes on Kylian Mbappe, it is unlikely that the teenage superstar has encountered a defence quite like Uruguay’s. Get live updates of Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinal, here.

7:42 PM IST: France win a free-kick in a good position but Antoine Griezmann’s delivery isn’t in a dangerous area and it goes out for a goal-kick.

7:38 PM IST: Uruguay are happy to give the bilk of the possession to France, something the latter won’t mind. But they have yet to carve out a solid chance.

7:34 PM IST: France start the game on the front foot, threading passes together. But Uruguay get a good chance on the counter that they can’t make the most off, after causing some havoc in the French penalty area.

7:30 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle and we are underway!

The mouth-watering last-eight tie is likely to be decided by a battle between Uruguay’s stifling backline and the speed of Mbappe, 19.

Led by captain Diego Godin, and including Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt, along with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, Uruguay’s defence have the joint-best record at the World Cup.