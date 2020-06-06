e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Five substitutions will help with squad rotation, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Five substitutions will help with squad rotation, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The league, suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on June 17 after agreeing temporary rule changes to increase substitutes from three to five per game.

football Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates after the match.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates after the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Increasing the number of substitutions and players on the bench will allow managers to rotate their squads during a congested schedule when the Premier League restarts this month, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The league, suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on June 17 after agreeing temporary rule changes to increase substitutes from three to five per game.

The number of players allowed on the bench has been put up from seven to nine.

“We’ve had time out so I don’t think we can expect that those lads who’ve missed lots of the football can last the full game but now the rules have changed, we can use five subs and have nine on the bench,” Solskjaer told United’s website.

“I think that’s helpful because footballers, after being out for so long, going into competitive games will be a challenge for them and we have to look after them injury-wise and fitness-wise.

“We can’t just flog one player and say to them, ‘you play every game and every minute’ because it might be a period when we have to rotate quite often.”

Fifth-placed United face Tottenham Hotspur in their first game back on June 19.

tags
top news
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops
Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Amul Twitter account blocked briefly after ad targeted China
Amul Twitter account blocked briefly after ad targeted China
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In