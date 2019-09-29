Former England international Jermain Defoe involved in car crash but not seriously injured

football

English footballer Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash after Scottish side Rangers’ win against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday but was not seriously injured in the collision, the club confirmed.

“#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured,” the club said https://twitter.com/RangersFC/status/1178030797820960769 in a tweet.

Defoe came in as a substitute and scored as Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0. It has been reported that 36-year-old Defoe was involved in a three-car accident, only 90 minutes after playing for Rangers.

The former England international was driving his £160,000 Range Rover.

