e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Former England international Jermain Defoe involved in car crash but not seriously injured

It has been reported that 36-year-old Defoe was involved in a three-car accident, only 90 minutes after playing for Rangers.

football Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Rangers' Jermain Defoe Action .
Rangers' Jermain Defoe Action .(Action Images via Reuters)
         

English footballer Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash after Scottish side Rangers’ win against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday but was not seriously injured in the collision, the club confirmed.

“#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured,” the club said https://twitter.com/RangersFC/status/1178030797820960769 in a tweet.

 

Defoe came in as a substitute and scored as Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0. It has been reported that 36-year-old Defoe was involved in a three-car accident, only 90 minutes after playing for Rangers.

The former England international was driving his £160,000 Range Rover.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 12:40 IST

tags
trending topics
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live UpdatesNavratri 2019 WishesNavratri Fasting RulesAkshay KumarNavratri 2019World Heart Day 2019Amazon vs Flipkart SaleIndia vs South AfricaPM ModiXiaomi Mi Band 4 Review
Top News
latest news
India News
Football News
don't miss