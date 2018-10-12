Today in New Delhi, India
France probes suspicions of match-fixing in PSG-Red Star game

Earlier on Friday, French sports newspaper L’Equipe wrote on its website that UEFA had alerted French authorities of suspicions of possible match-fixing at that match.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a second goal during the UEFA Champions' League football match Paris Saint Germain (PSG) against Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium (AFP)

France’s financial prosecutor’s office said on Friday it was investigating suspicions of match-fixing in an Oct. 3 PSG-Red Star Belgrade soccer match.

A senior official from Red Star is suspected of betting large sums of money on Red Star losing by a five-goal margin, according to a source close to the investigation.

Red Star Belgrade said they were “scandalised and disgusted” after match-fixing suspicions were levelled at the Serbian club following a 6-1 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Scandalised and disgusted, Red Star Belgrade rejects suspicions concerning the PSG-Red Star game and the implication of anyone from the club in any untoward dealings,” said a statement.

A senior official from Red Star is suspected of betting large sums of money on Red Star losing by a five-goal margin, according to a source close to the investigation.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 23:20 IST

