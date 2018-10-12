France probes suspicions of match-fixing in PSG-Red Star game

France’s financial prosecutor’s office said on Friday it was investigating suspicions of match-fixing in an Oct. 3 PSG-Red Star Belgrade soccer match.

Earlier on Friday, French sports newspaper L’Equipe wrote on its website that UEFA had alerted French authorities of suspicions of possible match-fixing at that match.

Red Star Belgrade said they were “scandalised and disgusted” after match-fixing suspicions were levelled at the Serbian club following a 6-1 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Scandalised and disgusted, Red Star Belgrade rejects suspicions concerning the PSG-Red Star game and the implication of anyone from the club in any untoward dealings,” said a statement.

A senior official from Red Star is suspected of betting large sums of money on Red Star losing by a five-goal margin, according to a source close to the investigation.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 23:20 IST