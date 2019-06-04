From dark alleys to midnight league

Ismaiel Khan has known bad days, but this is not one of them. It never is when there’s football to be played. Born to Palestinian parents who sought refuge in England, Khan, endured a torrid teenage in the troubled Birmingham suburb of Alum Rock. He ran with the local gangs. He’s sold drugs. He’s seen shootouts. He’s seen his friends killed. But he survived, and he managed to leave that life behind —he now makes a steady income as an engine operator— and one of the reasons why he managed to find an exit route is his love for football. “Football is a way of life, isn’t it?” he says, keeping an eye on a footballer who slides in for a tackle. “That’s how you do it brother!” Khan hollers. The player is from a non-profit football club Khan runs in his locality called Palestine FC. And his team is playing the Midnight League of Birmingham.

The setting is unusual. A couple of hours after sundown in London, the lights are flicked on at the Aston Villa parking lot. By 11pm, the Aston Villa academy, right below the London club’s stadium, is bursting to seams with over 100 amateur footballers waiting for their turn to play in the league. Watching and cheering them from the sidelines are friends and family, a few fire officers of the West Midlands Fire Services and two British Navy personnel. The Midnight League is a seven-a-side football competition of eight local teams—comprising Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Pathans, Pashtuns and Palestinians—who play on the artificial grounds of the academy every Friday during the holy month of Ramadan. The academy opens its doors for them, so that they can play matches after breaking their fast.

It started as an amateur league, an attempt to help footballers maintain fitness levels in the Ramadan period, which coincides with the pre-season period of the football calendar. Obayed Hussain, an Imam who was born in England to Bangladeshi parents, came up with the idea but found no backers at first. “We wrote to many clubs, but surprisingly almost no one responded,” says Hussain. Aston Villa Foundatin, however, jumped at the idea. Once they agreed to host the league, Hussain took just two weeks to scramble together enough funds to get the show on the road. That was in 2017, and it started with five teams. Word spread quickly and the league, in its third year, now has eight teams and is supervised and reported to the Football Association (FA) by Mizan Rahman, Birmingham County’s football development officer (head of inclusion), another second generation Bangladeshi.

If on the surface this league is about providing a platform for grassroots level footballers, it is also a medium to reach out to the marginalised, not just Muslims. Huzefa Vorajee, a 24-year-old accountant of Gujarati-origin and player-manager of Hill United, vouches for the buzz it has created in the city suburbs. “We have people from the Sunday Leagues. One guy is not even Muslim but plays with us because it’s convenient for him,” he says, sitting behind the protective nets put up behind a small goalpost as two games unfold in front of him simultaneously.

The rivalry is intense and the skills noteworthy for a group of young amateurs. So noisy are the cheering gangs that the coaches have to scream to get the referees’ attention to make rolling substitution—you can make three—as a few jostle for a vantage point trying to livestream the game on social media. Tackles fly in, and there are plenty of goals. Play goes on till 3am, before everyone gets together for a simple but hearty sehri--the morning meal before fasting begins--of chicken tikka, pulao and some chutney and finally head home.

This Friday however, the schedule is a little longer to accommodate a playoff, the semi-finals and the final. Khan’s up next game. “If we were here right now, standing at the corner of the street at one o’clock, people would automatically think these aren’t good guys,” he says. “But these are young lads with loads of energy, expressing themselves on the football pitch. We grew up in areas where shooting is common, people get stabbed. Everyone’s into drug dealing. It’s really hard to be good in that area. It’s easier to be bad. “But we are not criminals, we are just trying to play football. It keeps us from doing bad stuff. I believe when good people stick together, they become great people.”

Khan spreads this message of football as an alternative to a life of trouble, asking teenagers in his locality to play in the league. “That guy there? He and I studied in the same school. This kid (pointing to another) was literally born in front of me. Most of these guys grew up in front of me. I feel like their legal guardian. They are my responsibility now,” says Khan. Hussain points out that while playing football once a week may not change lives, it certainly ‘provides that safe space’. “And it’s not just Muslims here. Everyone, from different religions and background, comes together to play.”

Ken Campbell, Aston Villa’s inclusion coach, is confident this league is what’s required during times of deep mistrust. “A lot of people here are aged 16-24. Knife crimes are on the rise. If they are not playing football, they could well be out on the streets doing things they shouldn’t have been doing. It’s the ideal time to put on a programme like this. We have loads of people from different faiths here. We are trying to be inclusive. Just because it’s Ramadan, this is not only for Muslims. Anyone who wants to play can come. And they do come,” he says.

By now, the noise has gone down considerably. Reunited FC, another suburban team, has won the Midnight League final, beating Hill United. Handshakes go all around, phone numbers are exchanged and promises made to meet more often, not just for football. As the lights go out, Hussain slumps into a chair and lights a cigarette. He is a happy man.

