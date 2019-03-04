Gareth Bale’s agent blasts Real Madrid fans over treatment of Welsh star

Gareth Bale’s agent on Monday branded Real Madrid fans’ treatment of the Welsh international “a disgrace” after he was booed during the defeat by Barcelona.

Real boss Santiago Solari has consistently relegated Bale to the bench in recent weeks while offering only tepid support in the face of heavy criticism in the Spanish press.

Bale was jeered by the home crowd on Saturday when replaced by Marco Asensio as Real suffered their second defeat to Barcelona in just four days.

“This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth’s goals for years to come,” Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports News. “Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves.

“Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace.

“In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He’s one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet.”

Bale has won four Champions League trophies and scored 101 goals in 218 appearances since joining Real from Tottenham for £85 million ($112 million) in 2013.

But he has failed to grab his chance to become the main man at the Bernabeu after the departure to Juventus of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last week, the 29-year old grabbed the headlines after refusing to celebrate his winner at Levante, brushing off the congratulations of teammates.

His reaction drew only ambivalent backing from his manager and ferocious criticism in the Spanish press.

Bale’s limited integration into Spanish life has also drawn fire. He has not mastered the language and would rather watch golf on television than La Liga matches involving future opponents.

But Barnett added: “Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he’s happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players. The people writing these things know nothing about him.

“There has not been one single discussion about Gareth leaving Madrid. He isn’t going anywhere this summer. Despite what’s been reported, he’s content, he wants to stay at Real and they want him.”

