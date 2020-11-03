e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Giggs temporarily stands down as Wales coach over ‘incident’

Giggs temporarily stands down as Wales coach over ‘incident’

British newspaper The Sun reported Giggs was arrested at his home in Manchester on Sunday after a “disturbance” and was later released on bail.

football Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Cardiff
Wales manager Ryan Giggs.
Wales manager Ryan Giggs.(REUTERS)
         

Ryan Giggs temporarily stood down as Wales coach on Tuesday after what the nation’s soccer federation described as an “alleged incident” involving the Manchester United great.

British newspaper The Sun reported Giggs was arrested at his home in Manchester on Sunday after a “disturbance” and was later released on bail.

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” the FAW said in a statement.

Wales is scheduled to play a home friendly against the United States on Nov. 12, followed by UEFA Nations League group games against Ireland and Finland.

Giggs was due to hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss his squad selection for the games, but that was canceled. The squad will be announced on Thursday, with Giggs’ assistant, Robert Page, taking charge of the team.

“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches,” the FAW said.

Giggs, one of British soccer’s most famous players, has coached Wales since January 2018.

The BBC and other British media reported on Tuesday that Giggs denies the allegations and is cooperating with police.

tags
top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
SRH vs MI Live Score: Pollard, Ishan look to fire boundaries in death overs
SRH vs MI Live Score: Pollard, Ishan look to fire boundaries in death overs
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In