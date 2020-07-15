e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Giroud gives Champions League-chasing Chelsea win vs Norwich

Giroud gives Champions League-chasing Chelsea win vs Norwich

Pulisic was Chelsea’s most threatening player, having had an effort tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Tim Krul before the opener. The American was also denied by Krul from a volley in the second half at a supporter-free Stamford Bridge.

football Updated: Jul 15, 2020 07:04 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Olivier Giroud put Chelsea closer to Champions League qualification by sealing a 1-0 victory over relegated Norwich on Tuesday.

Giroud headed in Christian Pulisic’s cross from the left wing in first-half stoppage time.

“I was delighted with Christian’s movement to run behind and the little angle because that’s not what we were doing in the early stages of the game,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “The link-up is good.”

It was the 33-year-old Giroud’s fourth goal in seven games since the league resumed after a three-month coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

“I missed some things sometimes I didn’t miss usually, a lack of confidence maybe, but my desire to score was bigger so I just tried to stay focused,” the forward said. “A great cross from Christian I anticipated well.”

Pulisic was Chelsea’s most threatening player, having had an effort tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Tim Krul before the opener. The American was also denied by Krul from a volley in the second half at a supporter-free Stamford Bridge.

But Giroud’s goal proved enough to ensure Chelsea made an instant recovery from a 3-0 loss at Sheffield United on Saturday in the pursuit of one of the four Champions League qualification places.

With two games remaining, third-place Chelsea moved four points ahead of Leicester and Manchester United, who both play on Thursday.

“I want a bit more quality,” Lampard said. “We need to move the ball quicker, not take time, not take touches to allow a team to be compact. We have to move them more and be more mobile in our rotations.”

tags
top news
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Numbers behind Rajasthan story
Numbers behind Rajasthan story
If FB is so dear to you, put in your papers, Delhi high court tells Lt Col
If FB is so dear to you, put in your papers, Delhi high court tells Lt Col
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In