Gokulam Kerala vs Mohun Bagan I-League clash postponed to March 8

In an attempt to prevent match-fixing, the AIFF has rescheduled the Hero I-League match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohun Bagan, which was earlier scheduled to be played tomorrow, to March 8, the final day of the league.

The match will kick off at 3 PM in Kozhikode, simultaneously with other two matches at Panchkula (between MPFC and Churchill Brothers) and Kolkata (between KEB and NEROCA FC) also scheduled on the same day.

“We needed to ensure that all teams who are in the fray for the coveted Hero I-League title get a fair chance to have a go at the title,” I-League CEO Sunando Dhar stated.

“We try and see that no team gets an undue advantage and hence, we felt best to postpone the match for the final day.”

“It’s now a common trend for the I-League to go down the wire with the title being decided on the final day. It speaks volume about the competitiveness in the League,” Dhar added.

With the match rescheduled at the last moment, the host broadcaster may not be able to telecast the game between GKFC and Mohun Bagan live. However, efforts are on to live stream the same.