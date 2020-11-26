e-paper
Home / Football / Guardiola backs Man City’s attack to fire on all cylinders again

Guardiola backs Man City’s attack to fire on all cylinders again

football Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:23 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates their second goal.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed his attacking players to hit top gear after sealing qualification to the Champions League last 16 with a 1-0 victory at Olympiakos Piraeus on Wednesday.

City have scored 10 goals in four games of Europe’s elite club competition this season, as many as they have managed in eight Premier League matches, but Guardiola said he had seen enough in the clash in Greece to suggest they were improving.

His team dominated possession for long spells before young midfielder Phil Foden finished off a brilliant team move in the 36th minute to secure the victory and maintain their perfect record in Group C.

“We were much more aggressive to the goal. It’s not easy when there are nine players defending. Everyone was so committed and we attacked with more desire to shoot, to score,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Unfortunately we could only score one goal but the team is alive ... We would love to do more, but one day it will come and we’ll break everything.

“We came here to get to the last 16 and we are there again, another year. Now we recover as quick as possible and start focusing on the Premier League.”

City, who are 13th in the Premier League, host 17th-placed Burnley on Saturday.

