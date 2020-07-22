e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Guardiola seeks more consistency from Manchester City next season

Guardiola seeks more consistency from Manchester City next season

City forward Sterling’s first-half goals took his league tally to 19 goals for the season, but Guardiola reminded his players that they were 15 points behind champions Liverpool having played one match less.

football Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(REUTERS)
         

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the individual achievements of his players must be viewed in relation to the team’s success and consistency after Raheem Sterling’s brace sealed a 4-0 Premier League win over Watford on Tuesday.

City forward Sterling’s first-half goals took his league tally to 19 goals for the season, but Guardiola reminded his players that they were 15 points behind champions Liverpool having played one match less.

“It’s important for Raheem to score goals but we cannot forget we finished a long way off the champions. This is not good for us,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Of course, we’ve been much better than the other 18 teams. The distance from second to first is big, the distance between second and third is big too, but it’s not enough.

“The personal achievements must always be related to the achievements of the team, which has not been perfect.”

The result meant that Guardiola’s side have won four league games in a row for the first time this season and the Spaniard said his team had to be more consistent to challenge for the title in the 2020-21 campaign.

“We all still need to know we’re far away from Liverpool. This was the first time we’ve managed to win four in a row in the league. Two seasons ago, we managed 18, last season we managed 14,” Guardiola added.

“This shows how poor the consistency has been this season because we’ve had the same team. This happened because something was wrong and I need to discover what it was ahead of next season.”

City finish their campaign with a home match against relegated Norwich City on Sunday.

tags
top news
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Is it a crime to be a journalist in UP?’ Cong attacks govt over Vikram Joshi’s death
‘Is it a crime to be a journalist in UP?’ Cong attacks govt over Vikram Joshi’s death
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
ED raids premises of Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen in connection with fertiliser scam
ED raids premises of Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen in connection with fertiliser scam
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
LIVE: Global Covid-19 infections surge past 15 million mark, says report
LIVE: Global Covid-19 infections surge past 15 million mark, says report
Price, trial timeline of Serum Institute’s Covid-19 vaccine
Price, trial timeline of Serum Institute’s Covid-19 vaccine
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In