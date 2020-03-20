e-paper
He will remain synonymous with golden generation of Indian football: AIFF President Patel

“It’s sad to hear that Pradip-da, one of India’s Greatest Footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief. He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian Football. Pradip-da, you will remain alive in our hearts,” the AIFF President said in his condolence message.

football Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Praful Patel
Praful Patel (Hindustan Times)
         

The All India Football Federation president Praful Patel said that former India captain PK Banerjee’s name will forever remain synonymous with “golden generation of Indian football.”

Banerjee, 83, India’s first footballer to receive Arjuna award as well as Padmashree, breathed his last on Friday after prolonged illness.

While AIFF gave a lowdown of Banerjee’s footballing achievements, the parent body mentioned that he scored 19 international goals in 36 games but they didn’t add the international friendlies that takes his count to 65 off 84 games for national team.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, the said:”Pradip Kumar Banerjee will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so manygenerations. May he Rest in Peace.”

“Post his retirement he scouted and coached a whole generation of Indian Footballers, both on the International, and domestic level. It’s a huge loss for Indian Football.”

