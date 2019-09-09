HT GIFA: Reinforcing Football Fever

football

One of the initial role models for young sportsmen, parents are also the most important support system for a young sports enthusiast in their growing years. Following the same notion on the football field, parents have been spotted supporting their children at the recently conducted pre-qualifier matches of Delhi NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament — Ambience Group presents Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action.

Even in the scorching heat and unexpected rains, parents and coaches were seen on the side-lines, cheering on and explaining essential strategies to their kids during the match. The half-time between the matches saw parents and coaches, explaining to the teams different tactics and tips they could use to bag the win.

“In today’s world, you need to have equilibrium between studies and sports. If my kid has an interest in football or any other sport, I would do my best as a parent to ensure he pursues such an interest further. I’m glad to see the team win this match and that their efforts didn’t go in vain. It’s brilliant that children are focusing on sports with their studies and HT GIFA provides them the platform to do so,” says Amit Gujral, parent of Eklavya Gujral, captain, Vidya Mandir Team Joy.

“The role of parents is essential in a child’s passion for a sport. A child can have the zeal and desire to play football or any other sport, but unless there is some support from parents, it’s impossible for the child to grow in that sport. There are so many factors where a parent’s role is necessary, including taking them for practice sessions and allowing them to devote time to the sport. It feels great to see parents coming and watching their children’s game at HT GIFA,” says Abdulateef Seriki, coach from La Liga Football School, India.

The next stage of pre-qualifiers will be held on September 7 and 8 at CWG Village Sports Complex, Delhi, and Ambience Public School, Sector 43, Gurugram.

