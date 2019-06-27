‘I smoke 60 cigarettes a day’, reveals Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has a bad smoking habit according to his own admission but the Europa League winning coach has now revealed the number of cigarettes he smokes in a day. In an interview to an Italian daily, Sarri said he lights up around 60 cigarettes daily.

‘I smoke 60 a day, which is probably a few too many,’ Sarri was quoted as saying by Nuova Riviera. ‘I don’t particularly feel the need to smoke during games, but straight afterwards it really is necessary. I had back problems tormenting me for weeks, but I feel much better now.”

Sarri had earlier said that being appointed Juventus’ new head coach was the “crowning achievement” of his long career and he welcomed a return to Italy following a year in the English Premier League with Chelsea.

The Serie A champions appointed Sarri on a three-year contract earlier this week after agreeing a compensation fee with Chelsea and the 60-year-old replaces Massimiliano Allegri, who stepped down at the end of the season.

“It’s the crowning achievement of a long career,” Sarri told reporters. “At Napoli I gave my all, then I decided to have a great experience in the Premier League.

“Juventus are the best Italian club right now and offered me a chance to return to Italy.

“It’s been a long journey for me made up of gradual steps. I’m happy to be at the most important team in Italy and this is a further step forward after the experience at Chelsea.”

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 19:22 IST