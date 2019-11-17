e-paper
Iker Casillas believes Cristiano Ronaldo winning Ballon d’Or won’t be ‘logical’

These two awards are chosen based on performances throughout an entire season, whereas the Ballon d’Or spans a calendar year, with every match, including friendlies, taken into account, which is then chosen by 193 sports journalists.

football Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Madrid
Cristiano-Ronaldo (while playing Real Madrid) celebrates with Iker-Casillas.
Cristiano-Ronaldo (while playing Real Madrid) celebrates with Iker-Casillas.(AP)
         

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas feels it would be wrong if Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Ballon d’Or this year.

Casillas, who now plays for Porto, believes that former teammate Ronaldo should not be in contention to win this year’s award.

“(Virgil) van Dijk was chosen as UEFA’s best player; (Lionel) Messi was chosen by FIFA; if Cristiano wins the Ballon d’Or, it would seem to me that the guidelines we use in football to determine who wins its biggest individual awards are not logical,” Casillas tweeted according to a Marca report.

FIFA’s award is picked by the captains and coaches of all national teams in FIFA-affiliated federations in five continents.A

Fans also have a say through an online ballot which accounts for 50 per cent of the final result, the Marca report read.

