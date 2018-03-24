India U-16 football team beat Singapore U-17 in youth invitational meet

The India U-16 team defeated Singapore U-17 3-1 in its second match of the Jockey Club International Youth Invitational Football Tournament here today.

It is an U-17 tournament where India is fielding their U-16 team as part of preparation for the AFC U-16 finals slated to be held in September.

Goalkeeper Biaka was pressed into action early on as he made a save in the 2nd minute itself, after which it was all India as the boys pressed forward.

Givson’s free-kick was stopped by the goalie while Sailo missed the target narrowly.

Finally, in the 24th minute India took the lead as midfielder Ricky John Shabong passed to Rohit Danu who finished it off in style.

Two minutes later Danu doubled the lead, this time from Bekey Oram’s ball, giving India a 2-0 lead heading into half time.

Givson earned a free-kick early on after the break but his shot was once again kept out. Later on, substitute Harpreet came on and immediately found himself with a couple of chances, but he was unable to convert them into goals.

Ridge Melvin added to the tally with his goal in the 71st minute after rattling the crossbar a minute earlier.

Singapore pulled one back from the spot in the 82nd minute as the match ended 3-1.

India next play Hong Kong in their last match of the tournament tomorrow.