India vs Oman, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Score: Sunil Chhetri & Co maintain lead
India vs Oman, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Live Score : Follow live score and updates from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Oman.
20:37 hrs IST
Second Half
20:20 hrs IST
Half Time
20:16 hrs IST
Gurpreet saves
20:12 hrs IST
Advantage India
20:04 hrs IST
Captain Fantastic
19:59 hrs IST
Chhetri scores
19:55 hrs IST
Kuruniyan on fire
19:48 hrs IST
So close yet so far
19:43 hrs IST
Attacking Intent
19:38 hrs IST
Positive Start
19:34 hrs IST
Kick Off
19:26 hrs IST
Moments Away
19:18 hrs IST
Injury Issues
19:10 hrs IST
India Playing XI
19:05 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
Live Updates: The Indian football team look to start their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on a high as they take on Oman in their first group stage encounter in Guwahati. This will be the first big test for coach Igor Stimac and considering his disappointing run in the last two tournaments, a win will do wonders for his confidence. Being clubbed with 2022 World Cup hosts in the Asian qualifiers second round helps as a second-place finish behind Qatar will see India in the third qualifying round. India lost both their matches against Oman at the same stage during the qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
Follow India vs Oman, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Live Score here -
Second Half
Time for the second half and Oman have introduced Muhsen Al Ghassani as their first substitute. It was a good first half for India and they will be looking to continue their brilliant run.
Half Time
It’s half time in Guwahati and India are leading 1-0! It was a half dominated by India and the goal from Sunil Chhetri was a long time coming. However, the job is only half done and the hosts will have capitalise on their momentum.
Gurpreet saves
A strong header from Oman striker Ahmed Kano but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was up to the task and India maintain their lead. Two minutes to go in the first half and India dominate proceedings.
Advantage India
Possession football is working brilliantly for Igor Stimac’s Indian football team as they have maintained their shape well and the goal was the icing on the cake. The flanks have been dominated by Udanata and Ashique who have capitalised on their pace and going into half time, it is clearly advantage India!
Captain Fantastic
24' GOAL!! Cometh the moment, cometh the man. 🙌🙌🙌@chetrisunil11 puts India into the lead after he finds the back of the net 🥅from inside the box, following a free-kick scenario. — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2019
🇮🇳 1-0 🇴🇲#INDOMA ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 #WCQ 🌏🏆 pic.twitter.com/D79K2Fkipb
Chhetri scores
India have taken the lead and the score is Sunil Chhetri! Another goal for the maestro as he received an inch perfect pass from Brandon Fernandes and the India skipper made no mistake in finishing the move!
Kuruniyan on fire
Ashique Kuruniyan nutmegs past the Oman defender but the resultant delivery was not up to the mark. Two minutes later, Sandesh Jhingan had a chance to score from the corner but the header was just off the target. India are playing well but the score remains 0-0.
So close yet so far
A good run down the right from Udanta Singh and the resultant shot smashed into the crossbar and India came really close to opening their account. India are looking good on the attack and this can be huge miss for them!
Attacking Intent
Quick attacking moves by both teams as Oman had a chance denied by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and India tried to attack once again with Ashique Kuruniyan but it was foiled by the defenders.
Positive Start
The duo of Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh are attacking quite regularly and this is a positive start for the hosts. This is a good start for Stimac who believes in short passing and his boys are sticking to the plan till now.
Kick Off
The match has started and straight away, Oman are looking to attack. With Ashique Kuruniyan playing just behind Sunil Chhetri on top of the field, Sunil Chhetri will have much more support. But, the defence will be the one factor that will clinch the game for India.
Moments Away
The two teams are out in the middle and we are minutes away from the start of the match. Oman begin as the favourites but the Indian football team is capable of an upset considering the number of young talents.
Injury Issues
India were dealt a blow days before the opening match with young mid-fielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam being ruled out due to an injury. The 18-year-old, who captained India in the U-17 World Cup at home two years ago, was the only player who featured in all five matches since Stimac’s appointment.
India Playing XI
Here is how we lineup 🙌🏻 against Oman 🇴🇲 #INDOMA ⚔ #WCQ 🌏🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/9MI6NvgtlN— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2019
Hello and Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between India and Oman. It is a big test for India as they will be up against a team which is almost 15 places ahead of them in the FIFA Rankings and considering their form under new coach Igor Stimac, a win will do wonders for them.