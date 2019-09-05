India vs Oman, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Score: Sunil Chhetri & Co maintain lead

Live Updates: The Indian football team look to start their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on a high as they take on Oman in their first group stage encounter in Guwahati. This will be the first big test for coach Igor Stimac and considering his disappointing run in the last two tournaments, a win will do wonders for his confidence. Being clubbed with 2022 World Cup hosts in the Asian qualifiers second round helps as a second-place finish behind Qatar will see India in the third qualifying round. India lost both their matches against Oman at the same stage during the qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

20:37 hrs IST Second Half Time for the second half and Oman have introduced Muhsen Al Ghassani as their first substitute. It was a good first half for India and they will be looking to continue their brilliant run.





20:20 hrs IST Half Time It’s half time in Guwahati and India are leading 1-0! It was a half dominated by India and the goal from Sunil Chhetri was a long time coming. However, the job is only half done and the hosts will have capitalise on their momentum.





20:16 hrs IST Gurpreet saves A strong header from Oman striker Ahmed Kano but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was up to the task and India maintain their lead. Two minutes to go in the first half and India dominate proceedings.





20:12 hrs IST Advantage India Possession football is working brilliantly for Igor Stimac’s Indian football team as they have maintained their shape well and the goal was the icing on the cake. The flanks have been dominated by Udanata and Ashique who have capitalised on their pace and going into half time, it is clearly advantage India!





19:59 hrs IST Chhetri scores India have taken the lead and the score is Sunil Chhetri! Another goal for the maestro as he received an inch perfect pass from Brandon Fernandes and the India skipper made no mistake in finishing the move!





19:55 hrs IST Kuruniyan on fire Ashique Kuruniyan nutmegs past the Oman defender but the resultant delivery was not up to the mark. Two minutes later, Sandesh Jhingan had a chance to score from the corner but the header was just off the target. India are playing well but the score remains 0-0.





19:48 hrs IST So close yet so far A good run down the right from Udanta Singh and the resultant shot smashed into the crossbar and India came really close to opening their account. India are looking good on the attack and this can be huge miss for them!





19:43 hrs IST Attacking Intent Quick attacking moves by both teams as Oman had a chance denied by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and India tried to attack once again with Ashique Kuruniyan but it was foiled by the defenders.





19:38 hrs IST Positive Start The duo of Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh are attacking quite regularly and this is a positive start for the hosts. This is a good start for Stimac who believes in short passing and his boys are sticking to the plan till now.





19:34 hrs IST Kick Off The match has started and straight away, Oman are looking to attack. With Ashique Kuruniyan playing just behind Sunil Chhetri on top of the field, Sunil Chhetri will have much more support. But, the defence will be the one factor that will clinch the game for India.





19:26 hrs IST Moments Away The two teams are out in the middle and we are minutes away from the start of the match. Oman begin as the favourites but the Indian football team is capable of an upset considering the number of young talents.





19:18 hrs IST Injury Issues India were dealt a blow days before the opening match with young mid-fielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam being ruled out due to an injury. The 18-year-old, who captained India in the U-17 World Cup at home two years ago, was the only player who featured in all five matches since Stimac’s appointment.



