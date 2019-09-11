India vs Qatar: ‘Everyone played their hearts out’: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

football

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:19 IST

India stand-in captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was unbeatable under the bar as India held Qatar to a goal-less draw in the second match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualifiers Round 2. Reacting after the match, Sandhu said he was extremely proud of the way the team performed and gave their all against the Asian champions.

“I feel extremely proud of the team for our performance against Qatar,” Sandhu was quoted as saying by www.the-aiff.com.

“The team-effort helped us achieve the result. It will help us immensely in the qualifiers.

“We have played just two matches, and we have played well, that too against two powerful teams. It gives us that added motivation and confidence that in football, anything is possible.”

“Everyone played their hearts out, and gave everything out on the pitch. That enabled us to come back to the dressing room, satisfied, and with a very crucial point,” he added.

Following a heart breaking loss against Oman in Guwahati five days ago, the draw earned the Blue Tigers their first point in the ongoing qualifiers. While Qatar are still leading the pack with four points from two matches, India are currently at the fourth spot with one point from two matches.

India will host Bangladesh in their next match of the qualifiers on October 15.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 10:15 IST