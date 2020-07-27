e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Indian football on cusp of next level of development: AIFF Gen Secy

Indian football on cusp of next level of development: AIFF Gen Secy

Speaking at an online opening session of a coach education course jointly organised by the AIFF and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Das said Indian football has improved its standard in recent years.

football Updated: Jul 27, 2020 16:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Kushal Das.
File image of Kushal Das.(Hindustan Times)
         

The All Indian Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das on Monday said the country is on the cusp of reaching the next level of football development and the role of coaches is important in achieving that. Speaking at an online opening session of a coach education course jointly organised by the AIFF and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Das said Indian football has improved its standard in recent years.

“Without coaches, the game can’t be improved nationally. India is on the cusp of taking it to the next level. Our youth development, FIFA rankings have improved in recent times significantly,” Das said. “Combining the knowledge of NIS Patiala which focuses on Sports science and AIFF courses will be a perfect scenario for the coaches to grow. AIFF will always be there to provide whichever support is required.”

A four-day Special Reconversion Course began on Monday as part of AIFF’s plan to guide SAI coaches to understand the process of AFC-AIFF coach education system. Das thanked SAI for coming forward and partnering with AIFF for the course. “We are grateful to SAI for coming forward and partnering with us. I would like to thank Mr. Sandeep Pradhan (SAI DG) for his untiring efforts to implement this. We have been trying to do this since long,” he said.

Indian football Technical Director Isac Doru stressed on developing a “winning mentality” which he said was key to achieve excellence. “We need to develop a winning mentality. We need to instil it in the youngsters’ minds. We train to win, not only participate. A win gives us confidence. It builds a champion mentality,” he said.

“We are not giving you (coaches) the fish, rather we’ll teach you how to fish. India is full of talent who are like liquid gold. Except for the coaches, you cannot make jewellery.” Doru said coaches need to learn the principles of the game, training methodologies, specific characteristics of different age groups.

“Individual, as well as the combined performance, needs to be assessed.” National team director Abhishek Yadav felt many coaches will get benefited from this course which will help the development of Indian football.

tags
top news
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, says no intention to delay it
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, says no intention to delay it
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
Ashok Gehlot phones PM Modi to complain about Governor, drafts memo for President
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
5 Rafale jets fly out of France on 7,000 km trip to India, to be refueled midair
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Missing Covid-19 patient found dead 24 hours after ‘walking’ out of UP hospital
Missing Covid-19 patient found dead 24 hours after ‘walking’ out of UP hospital
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In