e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Indian team arrives for preparatory camp ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Bangladesh

The Blue Tigers followed it up with a strong performance in the second game by holding reigning Asian champions Qatar to a goal-less draw.

football Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
File photo of Indian football team in action.
File photo of Indian football team in action.(PTI)
         

The senior men’s football squad arrived here on Friday for a preparatory camp ahead of India’s second round World Cup qualifier match against Bangladesh, to be held on October 15 in Kolkata. The camp will end on October 12 following which the squad will proceed to Kolkata. “Everyone expects us to win and many people already feel that this India team is at the beginning of a new and very successful era,” head coach Igor Stimac said.

“Everyone in the camp is excited about team’s return to Kolkata. I have been told it’s been long 8 years we last played there. We intend to make it an unforgettable experience.” India went down to Oman in a heartbreaking 1-2 home loss in their first match of the second round of qualifiers. The Blue Tigers followed it up with a strong performance in the second game by holding reigning Asian champions Qatar to a goal-less draw.

Stimac hoped the crowd will show its full support for the team. “There was brilliant support for us in Guwahati (against Oman) and now we are expecting a full house in Kolkata also.” The Indian team will also play a friendly match against Indian Super League (ISL) side Northeast United FC.

“It’ll be a good test for us before facing Bangladesh and a great chance for all the players to fight for a place in the team,” Stimac said.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who donned the captain’s armband against Qatar in the absence of Sunil Chhetri, said a win will help boost the team’s confidence.

“It’s always about looking ahead and starting from scratch. We can’t wait to hit the pitch and get our first win. That’ll give our campaign some much-needed boost for the upcoming games in November and later,” Sandhu stated.

“I have played in Kolkata during my early days. But representing your country in front of the enthralling crowd of Kolkata will be a different experience altogether. We can’t wait to set the ball rolling,” Sandhu said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:29 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News