ISL 2019-20 viewership records a 51 per cent growth

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:40 IST

The Indian Super League 2019-20 (ISL), the top tier league in India, echoed the dawn of a new age in Indian football. The tournament opener between footballing powerhouses Kerala Blasters FC and ATK on October 20 saw viewership double compared to the previous season.

At the end of the season, the league recorded a 51 per cent jump in viewership among the urban affluent sports savvy audience of M15+AB Urban as per BARC’s latest report.

ATK won their third title, the highest by any team so far in the ISL, after defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on March 14.

With a cumulative reach of 168 million and 261 million impressions for the 2019-20 edition, ISL has been at the heart of a memorable revolution in Indian football.

It was broadcast on 11 channels across the Star Sports and Star India Network in seven languages and digitally streamed on Hotstar and JioTV.