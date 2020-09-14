e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes

ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes

Fernandes and Lalawmpuia, who were a part of fellow ISL side FC Goa for the last three years, have each penned a three-year deal till the end of the 2022-23 season.

football Updated: Sep 14, 2020 18:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Sweden Fernandes and Lalawmpuia.
Sweden Fernandes and Lalawmpuia.(Image Courtesy: HyderabadFC)
         

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Monday singed long-term deals with attackers Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes ahead of the new season. Both 20-year-olds, who were a part of fellow ISL side FC Goa for the last three years, have each penned a three-year deal till the end of the 2022-23 season.

Lalawmpuia, fondly known as Opi, came through the ranks at Pune FC and DSK Shivajians before being promoted to the senior side with the latter. The Mizo striker was signed by FC Goa for their developmental side in 2017, and has since regularly featured in local and national competitions for the Gaurs including the Goa Pro League, Durand Cup and the second Division League. He was promoted to the first team during the start of the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has been involved in Goan youth football for several seasons, turning out for Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo SC’s youth teams before being signed by FC Goa in 2017. The Quepem-born winger has featured regularly for the Gaurs locally in the Goa Pro League as well as on the national stage in the second Division League.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “Promoting youth is of utmost importance for us at HFC and we want to not just develop, but provide opportunities to promising young talent. As a club, we’re constantly looking at youngsters who are hungry to perform and succeed. We have followed the progress of Lalawmpuia and Sweden for quite some time now and we believe they fit in well with our plans.”

tags
top news
24 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
24 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In