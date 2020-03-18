ISL-winning coach Antonio Habas undergoing mandatory quarantine in Madrid

football

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:20 IST

ATK’s record two-time Indian Super League (ISL) title winning coach Antonio Habas is in the mandatory quarantine period in Madrid, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.

Spain, which had reported 309 coronavirus-related deaths till Monday, saw the fatalities surge to 491 on Tuesday.

As a preventive measure, an official quarantine and lockdown of the entire country for a minimum of 15 days was announced by Spain’s president, Pedro Sanchez, on March 14.

“Madrid is blocked, the people have to be in their homes and only can go out for minimal services,” Habas said.

The 62-year old reached Madrid via Dubai after returning to Kolkata from Goa where he masterminded a 3-1 victory over fellow finalists Chennaiyin FC last Saturday in a closed door final at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda.

“No problems there,” quipped Habas when asked if he travelled to his home hassle free.

“I’m in my house, the government thinks that in 15 days everything will be normal.

Habas said while has been asked to stay at home, he can go out for essential purposes.

“Yes, but you can go out to perform first needs like daily purchases, pharmacy, work and so on,” said Habas who is the only coach to win the ISL two times (2014, 2020).

The number of confirmed cases soared to 11,178, in Spain, which had like many fellow European nations, closed its borders and ordered a partial lockdown.

Spain has begun stopping cars from France and Portugal, allowing in only Spanish nationals, residents and cross-border workers.

Madrid remains the area with the highest number of cases -- 4,871 -- with Catalonia next on 1,394.