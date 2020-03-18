e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / ISL-winning coach Antonio Habas undergoing mandatory quarantine in Madrid

ISL-winning coach Antonio Habas undergoing mandatory quarantine in Madrid

As a preventive measure, an official quarantine and lockdown of the entire country for a minimum of 15 days was announced by Spain’s president, Pedro Sanchez, on March 14.

football Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
File image of ATK coach Antonio Habas
File image of ATK coach Antonio Habas(Subhendu Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

ATK’s record two-time Indian Super League (ISL) title winning coach Antonio Habas is in the mandatory quarantine period in Madrid, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.

Spain, which had reported 309 coronavirus-related deaths till Monday, saw the fatalities surge to 491 on Tuesday.

As a preventive measure, an official quarantine and lockdown of the entire country for a minimum of 15 days was announced by Spain’s president, Pedro Sanchez, on March 14.

“Madrid is blocked, the people have to be in their homes and only can go out for minimal services,” Habas said.

The 62-year old reached Madrid via Dubai after returning to Kolkata from Goa where he masterminded a 3-1 victory over fellow finalists Chennaiyin FC last Saturday in a closed door final at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda.

“No problems there,” quipped Habas when asked if he travelled to his home hassle free.

“I’m in my house, the government thinks that in 15 days everything will be normal.

Habas said while has been asked to stay at home, he can go out for essential purposes.

“Yes, but you can go out to perform first needs like daily purchases, pharmacy, work and so on,” said Habas who is the only coach to win the ISL two times (2014, 2020).

The number of confirmed cases soared to 11,178, in Spain, which had like many fellow European nations, closed its borders and ordered a partial lockdown.

Spain has begun stopping cars from France and Portugal, allowing in only Spanish nationals, residents and cross-border workers.

Madrid remains the area with the highest number of cases -- 4,871 -- with Catalonia next on 1,394.

tags
top news
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News