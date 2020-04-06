e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Italian top-flight clubs agree players’ pay cuts

Italian top-flight clubs agree players’ pay cuts

All football in Italy has been suspended since March 9 as a result of the pandemic which has killed nearly 16,000 people in the country.

football Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:17 IST
AFP
AFP
Milan
A logo of Italy's Serie A is seen in Milan.
A logo of Italy's Serie A is seen in Milan.(REUTERS)
         

Italian top-flight football clubs have unanimously reached agreement to cut the salaries of players, coaches and staff as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Lega Serie A announced on Monday.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March 9 as a result of the pandemic which has killed nearly 16,000 people in the country.

Players salaries will be reduced by a third of their gross annual earnings if the season should be cancelled, and a sixth if it resumes.

Individual agreements must still be signed between the clubs and players, who will waive between two and four months salary.

The decision was reached unanimously by Serie A clubs, with the exception of Juventus, which had already reached an agreement with its own players, said Lega Serie A.

League leaders Juventus had explained that the salary cuts accepted by its players and coach Maurizio Sarri over the period from March to June would have “a positive impact of 90 million euros on the 2019/2020 financial year”.

The Lega Serie A reiterated after Monday’s the videoconference meeting its “desire to conclude the season and resume play, without taking any risks, only when sanitary conditions and government decisions allow.”

top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Amid coronavirus pandemic, doctor BJP MPs are returning to hospitals
Amid coronavirus pandemic, doctor BJP MPs are returning to hospitals
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News