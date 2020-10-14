e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Kiwis cancel game against England, cites Covid-19 concerns

Kiwis cancel game against England, cites Covid-19 concerns

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell issued a statement Wednesday saying a significant number of players would have been be subject to quarantine on returning home from the Nov. 12 game and that would “heavily disrupt their domestic seasons and potentially jeopardize their professional careers.”

football Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:19 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Wellington
Representational image.
Representational image.(REUTERS)
         

New Zealand has cancelled a game against England at Wembley next month because of travel difficulties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell issued a statement Wednesday saying a significant number of players would have been be subject to quarantine on returning home from the Nov. 12 game and that would “heavily disrupt their domestic seasons and potentially jeopardize their professional careers.”

“This is a match we all wanted to play, however ... the shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under COVID means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley on this day and defaulting on this fixture at the last minute is not an option,” he said.

Pragnell said the national men’s team’s next game would likely be in the international window in March next year when it begins its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup.

New Zealand head coach Danny Hay said it wouldn’t have been possible to select a competitive squad, given the unavailability of some players and the travel restrictions.

“We all want to be playing more games but coming up against one of the top sides in the world with a heavily understrength team doesn’t do anything to help our long-term development,” Hay said.

New Zealand last reached the World Cup in 2010.

tags
top news
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Misbah steps down as Pakistan chief selector, to remain head coach
Misbah steps down as Pakistan chief selector, to remain head coach
‘Shed inhibitions’: Court to govt on marriage equality for same-sex couples
‘Shed inhibitions’: Court to govt on marriage equality for same-sex couples
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In