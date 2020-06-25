Klopp hails his champions elect after Palace thrashing

football

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:38 IST

It should have been a night when a packed Anfield celebrated why Liverpool are set to win the Premier League but after a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, Juergen Klopp said his players had created their own atmosphere in front of an empty Kop.

The first game at Liverpool’s home since the COVID-19 stoppage, brought four superb goals as Klopp’s side moved within two points of securing their first league title in 30 years.

“Imagine if this stadium would have been full today and all the people could have experienced it live,” said Klopp, whose side would be crowned champions on Thursday if Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea.

“I don’t think the game could have been better because my boys played like everybody was in the stadium. The atmosphere on the pitch was incredible,” he said.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane, each special in different ways, earned Liverpool the three points.

“I liked the game so much,” Klopp said. “4-0 up in the 87th minute and four players chasing one Crystal Palace player like it’s the only ball in the world, I like it so much, wonderful result and a wonderful game.

“The way they played, the passion we showed was so exceptional, there was moments that I couldn’t believe it.

“On the pitch I don’t think we’d have done better with a crowd, I don’t think we can do better. I’m so happy that we showed that we do it for the people even when they’re not really here. In this moment I am in a really good mood,” the German added.

Klopp will be watching City’s match at Chelsea which could end the club’s long wait for a Premier League title but which could also, if City win, set up Liverpool’s July 2 game against Pep Guardiola’s side perfectly.

“I have to watch the game tomorrow because we play them one week later,” Klopp said. “That’s being professional and doing my job.”