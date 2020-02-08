Krishna hattrick takes ATK to pole position and play-offs; FC Goa qualify too

football

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 23:24 IST

Roy Krishna’s hattrick livened up the snakes-and-ladders game for India’s sole berth in the 2021 AFC Champions League with ATK regaining ISL6 pole position from FC Goa. The 3-1 win against Odisha FC took ATK to 33 points from 16 games. That is as many FC Goa have but they are second in the standings because of a poorer goal difference against ATK.

Saturday’s result also sealed play-off berths for FC Goa and ATK. After winning two of the first three editions, this is the first time since 2016 that ATK have made the last four. “It’s been a love story for me and ATK --- three seasons and three play-offs. We are in the way of making a big club,” said ATK coach Antonio Lopez Habas who rejoined this term after 2015.

With five goals in two games, ATK’s prize acquisition Krishna has ended a six-game goal drought in style. His tally of 13 strikes puts the Fijian back on top of the goalscorers’ list. This was Krishna’s first hattrick in India and the second of ISL6. It was ATK’s first hattrick since Iain Hume’s against FC Pune City in November 2015.

“We dedicate this win to our captain Agus Garcia who is having some family issues in Spain. I hope this gives him a good vibe,” said Krishna. Garcia didn’t play in Saturday.

“It is good that we have a chance to play in Asia but there is a lot of work to be done. We have two tough games in the league left. So can’t get carried away,” said Krishna.

Usually reliant on counter-attacks for goals, ATK had more of the ball in the first half. They forced a corner-kick in the second minute --- the first of the seven ATK had in the match; Odisha FC got one --- and could have scored five minutes later had Edu Garcia been on target for a move he began on the left before Krishna switched play to the right and Prabir Das fired in a delivery. Prabir Das and Jayesh Rane again opened the left side of Odisha FC defence but this time, Garcia arrived late.

Left back Narayan Das was having a difficult time and it showed in the manner in which he conceded a corner-kick in the 25th minute under no pressure. ATK were camping in the rival half and with Javi Hernandez winging down the left instead, they were stretching the opponents by using the width of the Salt Lake stadium park. A poor hook-back from Michael Soosairaj from the byline ensured that the score stayed 0-0 at half-time.

It changed four minutes into the second half. Krishna slipped away from Narayan Das to meet Hernandez’s corner-kick and volleyed home showing the kind of technique that fetched him the golden boot in the A-League last term. 1-0 in the 49th minute could have been 1-1 even 2-1 for the visitors in the 50th or 52nd minutes but first Nandhakumar S failed to make a connection and then Francisco Hernandez shot straight to Arindam Bhattacharja after slicing through the middle of the ATK defence.

Instead, with Odisha FC pushing up, it was 3-0 by the 63rd minute because Krishna scored twice in three minutes. Krishna’s second was a testament to his ability to accelerate and it left an Odisha FC defender trailing in his wake. The almost 45-yard run, after Mandi Sosa sent a long ball, ended with a sublime chip that gave goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro no chance.

Krishna’s hattrick was completed by another sharp run through the middle of the Odisha FC defence to meet Rane’s assist from the right. “Krishna is a very important player who has all the skills to score goals and works very hard,” said Habas.

The flurry of goals had ATK switching off and new recruit Manuel Onwu pulled one back in the 67th; his third goal in two games since arrival last month. Odisha FC made a triple substitution in the 69th minute, replacing Vinit Rai with Daniel Lalhimpuia and Martin Guedes running out for Narayan Das. The five foreigners’ rule meant Dorronsoro had to be sacrificed for Arshdeep Singh.

ATK sealed the gaps in the defence by slotting in Anas Edathodika for Soosairaj and defensive midfielder Pronay Halder. With Odisha FC pushing up, there were gaps to be exploited in their half and David Williams, coming on in the 75th minute, could have got ATK’s fourth but shot straight to Singh.